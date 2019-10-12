Tabba Heart Institute helping people keep their heart healthy

Heart disease is the number one killer in the world. Cardiac events, such as heart attacks, claim around 18 million lives around the globe every year and yet, heart health remains an ignored topic in our society.

In Pakistan, experts estimate that around 30% to 40% of all deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases. But with the right health interventions and lifestyle changes, this prevalence can be greatly reduced.

To prevent heart disease it is important to control its four main risk factors: smoking, diet, exercise and alcohol intake.

Smoking and tobacco consumption increase the risk of strokes and cause blockages in blood vessels that can lead to fatal coronary disease. Not only this, but smoking also leads to around 90% of deaths from lung cancer. Just limiting tobacco use and exercising for at least 30 minutes every day can protect you from serious cardiac events.

Having a balanced and healthy diet is also important to keep your heart healthy and boost your life. Eat food low in cholesterol and fats, increase the consumption of fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids and leafy green vegetables and snack on walnuts and whole grains.

Tabba also hosted an event on nutrition awareness with an expert dietician at Lotte Pakistan on Tuesday to provide guidelines on the right foods to eat and which products to avoid for a long life.

