File photo: AFP

At least three children died in Balochistan’s Dukki district after being diagnosed with diphtheria infection, a health official said Sunday.

According to district health officer, three-year-old Zubair, 11-year-old Usman and nine-year-old Hikmatullah have died due to diphtheria.

He said that nine more children are being treated at the District Headquarters Hospital.

Diphtheria is a contagious infection that usually infects the nose and throat. It mostly affects the children.