Dengue fever claimed yet another life in Karachi when a 20-year-old girl died at a private hospital in North Nazimabad, health officials said Friday.

According to the Sindh anti-dengue cell, 235 dengue cases were reported across the province in the past 24 hours. At least 207 cases were reported from Karachi alone.

Dengue fever has claimed 19 lives in the megapolis so far this year.

At least 6,147 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh this year. Of these, 5,766 cases surfaced in Karachi.