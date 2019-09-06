Woman dies of dengue at Peshawar’s Khyber Teaching Hospital

A woman died of dengue fever in Peshawar on Thursday night.

The 40-year-old passed away at the Khyber Teaching Hospital where she had come for treatment.

The deceased hailed from Peshawar’s Mushtar Zai.

More than 1,200 people have been diagnosed with the dengue fever in Peshawar in the last two months, said a spokesperson of the Khyber Teaching Hospital. He said 22 people diagnosed with dengue are currently hospitalized.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.