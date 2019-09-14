Two arrested for stealing prescription drugs in DG Khan

A man and a woman were arrested on Friday for stealing prescription drugs from DHQ Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan.

The security staff at the hospital caught a woman with an unusual amount of medicine worth Rs15,000 in her bag, the police said.

The woman said the medicine was given to her by a dispenser at the hospital named Rahim Baksh.

The woman, named Shehnaz was a health worker in the area.

Both the woman and man were arrested. The dispenser was also suspended.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Both sections are punishable with an imprisonment of up to three years or a fine.

