Shehryar Munawar wants you to quit smoking

49 mins ago
 

Photo: Sheheryar Munawar/ Instagram

Parey Hut Love actor Sheheryar Munawar is struggling with smoking and wants his fans to kick the habit too.

Munawar shared a picture from one of his recent photoshoots on Wednesday in which he held a cigarette in his hands.

The actor posted a disclaimer with the picture, calling smoking a “disgusting” habit and urging people not to take it up. “It’s not cool,” he wrote, telling kids who were reading this not to start smoking.

He said his photographer friends all seem to think holding a cigarette will give photos “cinematic appeal”.

Related: Our father is very much alive, say Abid Ali’s daughters

So, Munawar has decided that whenever he puts up such pictures he’ll always put a disclaimer with the caption ‘smoking kills’.

His most recent movie, Parey Hut Love, also starred Maya Ali, Zara Noor Abbas and Ahmed Ali Butt.

It was his second production since Ho Man Jahaan where he worked with Mahira Khan and Adeel Hussain. Both films were directed by Asim Raza.

