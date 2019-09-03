Shaniera Akram calls attention towards Karachi’s ‘hazardous’ Clifton beach

The wife of former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram has taken to social media to declare that the Karachi beach in a state of emergency.

Akram turned to Twitter on Tuesday to draw authorities’ attention towards the horrific condition of Karachi’s Clifton beach.

As of this minute, I Shaniera Akram, a citizen of Karachi declare Clifton beach officially hazardous and is in state of an emergency. — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 3, 2019

She posted multiple photos and videos of the beach littered with medical waste, syringes, and vials of blood and called on authorities to close down the beach for the public until it is safe.

Medical waste, syringes, viles of blood that has come in from the ocean has spread across Clifton beach for kilometres. The beach is biohazardous and in a state of emergency — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 3, 2019

Akram found over four dozen open syringes on her routine walk on the beach. “This is a biohazard and our beach needs to be closed down until the proper authorities can guarantee the people of Karachi are safe. This has gone on long enough, people’s lives are at risk,” said Akram.

She added, “There are kilometres of medical waste, including open syringes, vials of blood, broken glass medical containers, that has come in from the ocean spread out over kilometres across the beach. Our beach is a bio-hazard zone and needs to be shut down immediately. I am so sorry to the people including myself who use and love our beach but this is beyond safe.”

Akram requested the media and people to focus their attention on the issue at hand.

I have stayed silent for too long. Every tv channel needs to be running this now. You have a duty of care to protect the lives of the people of Karachi and tell them Clifton beach, as it stands, is totally unsafe for anyone! — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 3, 2019

She warned people to let professionals take care of the mess as cleaning it up themselves could prove to be dangerous.

DO NOT go to the beach and try to clean it, this is biohazardous waste and needs to be a restricted area and cleaned by professionals. The sea and beach needs to be declared unsafe for everyone immediately — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 3, 2019

Sindh police were quick to respond to her and tweeted, “ Police have cordoned off the affected area of Clifton beach and section 144 has been imposed for the safety of visitors.”

Police have cordoned-off the affected area of Clifton beach, section 144 has been imposed for the safety of visitors. #SSPSouth #Karachi @iamShaniera https://t.co/KtNxUmORCZ — Sindh Police (@sindhpolicedmc) September 3, 2019

