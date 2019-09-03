Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Shaniera Akram calls attention towards Karachi’s ‘hazardous’ Clifton beach

6 hours ago
 

The wife of former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram has taken to social media to declare that the Karachi beach in a state of emergency.

Akram turned to Twitter on Tuesday to draw authorities’ attention towards the horrific condition of Karachi’s Clifton beach.

She posted multiple photos and videos of the beach littered with medical waste, syringes, and vials of blood and called on authorities to close down the beach for the public until it is safe.

 

Akram found over four dozen open syringes on her routine walk on the beach. “This is a biohazard and our beach needs to be closed down until the proper authorities can guarantee the people of Karachi are safe. This has gone on long enough, people’s lives are at risk,” said Akram.

She added,  “There are kilometres of medical waste, including open syringes, vials of blood, broken glass medical containers, that has come in from the ocean spread out over kilometres across the beach. Our beach is a bio-hazard zone and needs to be shut down immediately. I am so sorry to the people including myself who use and love our beach but this is beyond safe.”

Akram requested the media and people to focus their attention on the issue at hand.

 

She warned people to let professionals take care of the mess as cleaning it up themselves could prove to be dangerous.

 

Sindh police were quick to respond to her and tweeted, “ Police have cordoned off the affected area of Clifton beach and section 144 has been imposed for the safety of visitors.”

 

Earlier, Akram slammed Pakistani origin YouTuber and Vlogger Shahveer Jafry for performing dangerous stunts. She took to Instagram to vent her anger.

Jafry had uploaded a video where he is sticking his face out of a car window and dancing to a song, with a caption that read “Only in Pakistan”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi beach Shaniera Akram
 
