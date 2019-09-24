Rawalpindi opens dengue filter clinics to reduce burden on hospitals

Due to the rising number of dengue patients, the government has decided to set up filter clinics to reduce the burden on private hospitals in Rawalpindi.

“There is a lot of load on hospitals as people are coming in huge numbers to get checked,” Rawalpindi Commissioner Saqib Zafar told SAMAA TV on Monday.

He said the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education sector will form a three-member committee to supervise the establishment of wards and filter clinics for dengue patients in hospitals.

“You can submit your medical reports in the filter clinic, where they will be assessed for two to three hours,” said the commissioner. Only people diagnosed with dengue will be permitted to enter the hospitals, he added.

The number of people diagnosed with dengue in Rawalpindi has increased to 3,235 in September, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

In Islamabad, more than 100 people were diagnosed with the fever on Monday. Two people were affected in Lahore, four in Sarghoda, four in Mandi Bahauddin, 16 in Mardan, five in Nowshera, seven in Haripur and seven in Khyber.

