Friday, September 27, 2019  | 27 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Faisalabad doctors, paramedics protest privatization of hospitals

34 mins ago
 
They fear their job security would be affected



Doctors and paramedics staged on Friday a demonstration in Faisalabad demanding retraction of a government order for the privatization of hospitals.

They gathered around the medical superintendent’s office at the Allied Hospital, chanted slogans and held placards lamenting private hospitals’ practices.

Many patients suffered due to the protest, as they were not able to get treatment.

The protesters voiced fears that if the hospitals were given under private ownership, they would increase medical fees. The doctors feared that they would not have job security and the new management would impose strict rules on them.

The government is privatizing all government hospitals under the MTI Act, under which hospitals will operate autonomously, and their administration and financing will be free of any political interference.

A board of members will supervise the hospital operations.

It ensures availability of 24-hour emergency services, as well as free medicines and other services at all the public hospitals.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram
 
TOPICS:
Faisalabad hospital
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Blasphemy case: For Ghotki’s Hindus there's no coming back
Blasphemy case: For Ghotki’s Hindus there’s no coming back
Rain trips 150 feeders in Karachi
Rain trips 150 feeders in Karachi
Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan in October
Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan in October
Running for education in Pakistan
Running for education in Pakistan
No need for help, situation is under control: NDMA chairperson
No need for help, situation is under control: NDMA chairperson
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.