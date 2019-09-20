Anti-mosquito spray campaign starts across Pakistan

The government is stepping up its efforts to control the growing number of illnesses in the country. An anti-mosquito spray campaign started on Friday across the country.

The initiative was taken by provincial health departments and city district councils.

Over 58,580 houses and 9,791 outdoor locations were inspected in Lahore. Larvae were found in 800 places, according to Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleah Syed.

Fumigation will be done at all airports in Pakistan, specifically in waiting lounges, runways, boarding rooms and cargos.

At least 25 cases were registered against Punjab hospitals under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Section 269 is punishable with an imprisonment of two years and Section 270 with an imprisonment of six months.

On Sunday, cases were lodged against 41 people in Lahore after dengue larvae were found during a series of raids. Seven people were taken into custody. The raids were conducted by the anti-dengue cell. In Gulberg, a plaza and a restaurant were sealed because of unsanitary conditions.

The Lahore government is working to prevent dengue breeding grounds from being formed. The city’s deputy commissioner said they will check wherever water has collected and if dengue larvae are found, cases will be registered. The most recent death was reported in Islamabad on Monday.

On September 16, 194 cases, the maximum number of cases, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including 88 from Peshawar. In Punjab, 95 cases were reported, including 82 in Rawalpindi, and 81 have been reported in Islamabad. Of the 36 cases reported in Sindh, 35 are from Karachi.

Sixteen people have died of dengue in the country this year, according to the latest field data from the Emergency Operations Centre in Islamabad.

The surveillance report has declared the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi the worst affected with 163 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

It identified the areas of Airport Housing Society, Gulbahar Scheme, Wakeel Colony, Dhoke Munshi and Kot Jabbi as hubs of infection in Rawalpindi, while Mohra Nagial and UC Kirpa were identified in Islamabad.

Following this, major hospitals in the twin cities have been put on high alert and field response is under way, according to the report.

