Saturday, September 28, 2019
Samaa TV
Health

91 new dengue cases reported in Karachi

1 hour ago
 

File photo: Online

At least 91 cases of dengue virus were reported in Karachi on Friday, according to data collected by SAMAA TV.

The data showed that at least 2,866 people have been diagnosed with the dengue virus in Karachi so far this year. Over 1,500 cases were reported in September alone.

According to health officials, at least 23 people have died of dengue this year across the country. Of them, 11 belonged to Sindh and five were from Karachi.

TOPICS:
dengue virus Karachi
 
