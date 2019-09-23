Monday, September 23, 2019  | 23 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Health

48 Congo cases reported in Balochistan this year: health officials

At least 48 cases of Congo virus were reported in Balochistan this year, officials of the health department said Monday.

The patients, who were diagnosed with Congo virus, are being taken care of, Health Minister Naseebullah Marri said during his visit to Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah hospital.

The doctors told the minister that at least 48 patients were taken to the Fatima Jinnah hospital from across the province, including Quetta. As many as 17 patients were discharged after they were treated, while six patients had died, they added.

The minister expressed concern over the increasing Congo cases in the province and said that provincial departments have been instructed to take precautionary measures.

