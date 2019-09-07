Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

1,280 dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi this year

34 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

More than 1,280 people in Rawalpindi have been diagnosed with dengue fever in 2019 so far.

At least 99 people were hospitalized between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon in different hospitals across the city.

The statistics have been collected from Benazir Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, and DHQ Hospital.

Related: At least 350 dengue cases reported in Punjab: health department

According to the Punjab health department, 313 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi in August, while 15 cases were reported in Lahore and other cities.

The health department had imposed an emergency in Rawalpindi and declared the months of September and October as ‘sensitive’.

The provincial health minister had issued a high alert to all the hospitals in the province and instructed officials to allocate more beds for dengue patients.

In a meeting, the minister expressed anger over the alleged negligence of the Rawalpindi deputy commission and commissioner and said action will be taken against them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
dengue Rawalpindi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
dengue fever, dengue, hospitalized, Rawalpindi, Rwp, Lahore, fever,
 
MOST READ
Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA
Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA
Muharram moon sighted in Pakistan
Muharram moon sighted in Pakistan
Govt wants Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel turned into a park
Govt wants Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel turned into a park
6,072 housing societies are not registered in Pakistan: FIA
6,072 housing societies are not registered in Pakistan: FIA
Balochistan farmers dump tomatoes on the streets after prices crash
Balochistan farmers dump tomatoes on the streets after prices crash
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.