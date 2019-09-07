1,280 dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi this year

More than 1,280 people in Rawalpindi have been diagnosed with dengue fever in 2019 so far.

At least 99 people were hospitalized between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon in different hospitals across the city.

The statistics have been collected from Benazir Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, and DHQ Hospital.

According to the Punjab health department, 313 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi in August, while 15 cases were reported in Lahore and other cities.

The health department had imposed an emergency in Rawalpindi and declared the months of September and October as ‘sensitive’.

The provincial health minister had issued a high alert to all the hospitals in the province and instructed officials to allocate more beds for dengue patients.

In a meeting, the minister expressed anger over the alleged negligence of the Rawalpindi deputy commission and commissioner and said action will be taken against them.

