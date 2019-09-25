102 dengue cases reported in Karachi in 24 hours: officials

At least 102 cases of dengue virus have been reported in Karachi alone in the last 24 hours, health officials said Wednesday.

Nadeem Zafar, a 57-year-old patient who was diagnosed with dengue, died Tuesday night in a private hospital.

At least 11 people have died due to the dengue virus in Sindh this year, a health official said.

Congo has also claimed 19 lives in the province this year. Sanghar’s Haji Bux, who had been getting treatment at Karachi’s Jinnah hospital since September 19, died of Congo a day earlier.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.