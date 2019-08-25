Sunday, August 25, 2019  | 23 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Health

Mobile testing labs to ensure clean drinking water in KP

53 mins ago
 

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wants to make sure the people of the province have access to clean drinking water. To ensure that, mobile water testing laboratories have been set up.

The mobile labs will focus on areas that have been flooded and people don’t have access to clean water. It has been donated to the government of KP by UNICEF and UKaid.

It will be able to test water and present the results to the authorities right away.

Water plays a big role in the spread of diseases, like polio, said Local Government Minister Shahram Tarakai. This lab will help check the quality of water and make people more aware, he said.

The labs will be stationed in Chitral, Swat and Shangla. In cases where there are disasters, especially floods, people don’t have access to clean water, said Chitral Tehsil Officer Ameenur Rehman. Using these labs, we can test the water and make sure it’s safe for people to drink, he said.

The labs will issue quality reports and then the government will work to provide clean water in those areas.

