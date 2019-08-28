Man suspected of Congo virus dies in hospital

A patient, who was suspected of suffering from Congo virus, died in Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah hospital, health officials said Wednesday.

According to Dr Sadiq, the blood samples of Shahabuddin were sent to Karachi for tests. However, he died before the reports came in.

He said that two more Congo patients have been admitted to the Fatima Jinnah hospital and their blood samples have also been sent to Karachi.

The health officials said that at least five people have been killed in Balochistan this year.

