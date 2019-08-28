Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Man suspected of Congo virus dies in hospital

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A patient, who was suspected of suffering from Congo virus, died in Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah hospital, health officials said Wednesday.

According to Dr Sadiq, the blood samples of Shahabuddin were sent to Karachi for tests. However, he died before the reports came in.

He said that two more Congo patients have been admitted to the Fatima Jinnah hospital and their blood samples have also been sent to Karachi.

The health officials said that at least five people have been killed in Balochistan this year.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Balochisan congo Quetta
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Congo, Quetta, Balochistan
 
MOST READ
McDonald's faces boycott for serving halal meat in India
McDonald’s faces boycott for serving halal meat in India
No Green Line buses in Karachi before December 2020: minister
No Green Line buses in Karachi before December 2020: minister
KP's Samundar Katha Lake makes for the perfect summer getaway
KP’s Samundar Katha Lake makes for the perfect summer getaway
In pictures: Enjoy a royal stay at KP's Governor House
In pictures: Enjoy a royal stay at KP’s Governor House
Check out this five star hotel for cats in Islamabad
Check out this five star hotel for cats in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.