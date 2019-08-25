Congo virus claims life in Quetta, four more cases reported

A patient diagnosed with Congo virus died at Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Hospital on Sunday.

Four more people have been diagnosed with the disease at the hospital.

The head of the hospital’s infectious diseases section, Dr Sadiq, said the patients are all from Quetta. Two more patients are admitted at the hospital and their test reports will come in on Monday.

They were brought to the hospital after experiencing bleeding from the mouths and noses and running high temperatures.

According to the administration, the number of people diagnosed with Congo virus in the province has risen to 19. Four people have died because of the disease.

The Congo virus spreads through a tick which can be transmitted to humans from wild animals, including cattle. The adult female form of the tick attaches itself to wild animals to lay eggs. She obtains calcium and protein needed for this stage in her reproductive cycle from the animal.

