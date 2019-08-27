At least 350 dengue cases reported in Punjab: health department

At least 350 new dengue cases have been reported in Punjab during an ongoing rain season, health officials confirmed Tuesday.

According to the Punjab health department, at least 313 dengue cases were confirmed in Rawalpindi alone, while 15 cases were reported in Lahore and other cities of the province.

The health department has imposed an emergency in Rawalpindi and declared the months of September and October as ‘sensitive’.

The provincial health minister has issued a high alert to all the hospitals in the province and instructed officials to allocate more beds for dengue patients.

In a meeting, the minister expressed anger over the alleged negligence of the Rawalpindi deputy commission and commissioner and said action will be taken against them.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.