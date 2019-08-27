Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

At least 350 dengue cases reported in Punjab: health department

1 hour ago
 

File photo: AFP

At least 350 new dengue cases have been reported in Punjab during an ongoing rain season, health officials confirmed Tuesday.

According to the Punjab health department, at least 313 dengue cases were confirmed in Rawalpindi alone, while 15 cases were reported in Lahore and other cities of the province.

The health department has imposed an emergency in Rawalpindi and declared the months of September and October as ‘sensitive’.

The provincial health minister has issued a high alert to all the hospitals in the province and instructed officials to allocate more beds for dengue patients.

In a meeting, the minister expressed anger over the alleged negligence of the Rawalpindi deputy commission and commissioner and said action will be taken against them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
dengue Punjab Rawalpindi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Rawalpindi, Punjab, Dengue, Hospitals, Rain
 
MOST READ
McDonald's faces boycott for serving halal meat in India
McDonald’s faces boycott for serving halal meat in India
No Green Line buses in Karachi before December 2020: minister
No Green Line buses in Karachi before December 2020: minister
KP's Samundar Katha Lake makes for the perfect summer getaway
KP’s Samundar Katha Lake makes for the perfect summer getaway
In pictures: Enjoy a royal stay at KP's Governor House
In pictures: Enjoy a royal stay at KP’s Governor House
‘Pakistan should have its own Facebook’
‘Pakistan should have its own Facebook’
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.