235 Chinese workers diagnosed with dengue in Karachi: minister

At least 235 Chinese workers have recently been diagnosed with the dengue virus in Karachi, the Sindh health minister confirmed Saturday.

All the cases were reported from the same area, Azra Fazal Pechuho told reporters, adding that there were Chinese workers working on a plant in the Hawke’s Bay area.

The provincial health minister said that the workers didn’t take any precautionary measures to save themselves from the virus. However, she said that they are all out of danger.

Pechuho said that a team of health ministry officials had visited the plant and educated them.

Over 1,200 dengue cases have been reported in Karachi this year, according to the health ministry.

