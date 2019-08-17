Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Health

2,000 people visited Faisalabad hospitals for ‘digestive issues’ over Eid

6 hours ago
 

More than 2,000 people visited various hospitals in Faisalabad with complaints of stomach problems and food poisoning during the four days of Eid holidays.

These statistics were collected from Allied Hospital, Civil hospital and Jinnah hospital.

One patient said he went for Eid lunch and started vomiting shortly after. He also complained of diarrhea-like symptoms.

“We have seen an influx of patients with gastric problems,” said Dr Nighat, who works at Civil Hospital.

People should avoid overeating meat during the Eid holidays as it can be life-threatening, she said, adding that it can also lead to high cholesterol.

Doctors also recommend increasing your water intake if you are eating more meat than usual.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
eid Faisalabad hospital
 
