You might be stressed, even if you don’t know it

Around 44% of Pakistan’s population is vulnerable to high levels of stress and depression. The World Health Organization has called stress a ‘worldwide epidemic’.

Psychologist Maham Bano told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Monday that stress is unavoidable as it is a natural response of the human body. There are many external factors in our everyday routine that could cause stress, such as deadlines at work, financial pressure, traffic or other aspects of our daily life, she said. Excessive use of smart phones could also stress you out.

Anchor Muhammad Shuaeb then challenged himself that he would stop using his smartphone for a whole week.

The human body responds to these factors by causing stress, she explained. This also means there is a disturbance between the body and the brain. A lot of people in Pakistan are unaware that they are in stress which could lead to several other illnesses, said Bano.

Nowadays, around 90% of illnesses are caused due to stress and anxiety, she said, adding that higher levels of stress weaken the immune system, which makes our bodies vulnerable to other diseases like diabetes, infections and heart conditions. Therefore, it is very important for us to learn how to manage and reduce stress, she said.

Due to the advancements in technology, many devices are designed to help us monitor our stress levels as well as recommends exercises to help us reduce and manage stress, said Bano.

