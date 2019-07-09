Dow University online courses for out-of-practice women doctors

Are you a woman doctor anywhere in Pakistan looking to get back into the medical profession? Did you qualify with an MBBS but were unable to start your practice because of other commitments (children, family)? You can now get back into the game with a little help from Dow university.

The Dow University of Health Sciences and online teaching platform Educast run a virtual certification program for doctors who have been out of touch with the profession after graduating.

The courses are offered on their online platform: eDoctors. Online classes for eDoctor’s fourth batch will begin from August 1. The deadline to apply is July 15.

The first one is a six-month online course in Therapeutics and e-Prescription. Anyone with an MBBS and a certification from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) is eligible to apply. If your PMDC registration is expired, you can take the course but will only get a provisional certificate from the program.

The course is on drug prescription writing, dosage, types, side effects and management of diseases. It will be taught online through video lectures by the DUHS faculty. Participants will be given time to prepare questions and their course instructors will answer them.

Currently, the batches have a capacity of 250 doctors each. At the end of six months, the participants will have to clear a multiple-choice quiz to be certified by DUHS.

The online portal is also offering a six-month certification in family medicine, starting September 1. The course will cover disciplines such as internal medicine, psychiatry and general surgery.

In order to enroll, participants need to upload their CV, recent photographs, medical degree, CNIC and PMDC registration certificate either on the eDoctor portal on the DUHS website, email address (edoctor@duhs.edu.pk) or send them via WhatsApp on +923152067762.

“It is a refresher course for women doctors who become housewives,” said Educast CEO Abdullah Butt. “It is not a specialty. These certificates are recognised. Plus they carry 30 CME credit hours from Dow University’s Professional Development Division.”

He said that there was a shortage of women doctors and the program tries to address that. “We have a huge issue of maternal and neonatal health in our country,” he said. “Female doctors don’t practice medicine after graduating due to domestic issues, etc.”

So far they have received 1,000 applications and 5,000 more women have expressed interest in the program. To date, 1,000 women doctors have been registered with eDoctor, with 550 in the process of being certified.

eDoctor was launched in April 2018 with the aim of using technology and virtual teaching methods to bring non-practicing women doctors back into community medicine and healthcare.

The program is supported by the Federal Ministry of National Health Services, National Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Program, Pakistan Medical Association and other provincial health authorities.