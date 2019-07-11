Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Health

11 people diagnosed with dengue in Rawalpindi

1 hour ago
 

File Photo: AFP

At least 11 people have been diagnosed with the dengue virus in Rawalpindi after recent rains, health officials said on Friday.

Nine cases were reported in Holy Family Hospital while two cases were reported in Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Dengue affects between 50 million and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever and muscle and joint aches.

But it can also be fatal, developing into hemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which is characterised by bleeding and a loss of blood pressure.

Dr Tariq Niazi, a senior doctor at the Holy Family Hospital, said that they have allocated 70 beds in the dengue ward for patients and they can add 50 more beds.

The doctor said that nurses and other doctors were being trained to treat dengue patients.

The patients, however, believed that the government hasn’t done enough to control the virus.

“The government should meet doctors and find a way to get rid of dengue once and for all,” a patient told SAMAA TV.

