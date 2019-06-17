Stomach flu on the rise as Lahore simmers

Approximately 2,000 patients suffering from stomach-related ailments are brought to hospitals in Lahore every day. Medical experts said this was caused by an increase in temperatures and the consumption of unhygienic food.

Gastroenteritis, also known as ‘gastro’, is an intestinal infection that can cause abdominal cramps, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Medical experts are advising citizens not to go out unnecessarily in the heat, cover their heads while going out, stay hydrated and avoid eating unhygienic food.

According to Jinnah Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Asim Hameed, special arrangements have been made at hospitals to facilitate gastro patients.

According to the Mayo Clinic, you are most likely to get viral gastroenteritis by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or sharing utensils, towels or food with someone who’s infected. The best way to prevent it is to get vaccinated, wash your hands thoroughly, use separate personal items, and eat clean food.

