Polio case reported in Bannu, virus detected in Karachi’s sewage

10 mins ago

A new polio case has been reported in Bannu division. 

An 11-month-old girl has tested positive for the virus. The prime minister’s focal person on polio, Babar Bin Atta, says the polio situation in Bannu has become dangerous.

So far, 11 cases have been reported in the area.

Atta appealed to parents to have their children vaccinated and stay aware of propaganda against the anti-polio vaccine and campaign. He said 21 cases of polio have been reported in Pakistan this year already.

Separately, in Karachi the poliovirus was detected in environmental samples. According to a health department survey report, sewage samples were taken from a number of areas in the city and more than 10 came back positive for wild poliovirus type one. The areas in which samples came back positive include Saddar, Gadap Town, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

