Peshawar district govt dumps 220 litres of substandard milk

18 mins ago
A milk seller was also arrested



The Peshawar district administration conducted a raid on Pajagi Road on Sunday and dumped 220 litres of substandard milk.

One milk seller was also arrested.

Officials had the milk tested at a laboratory, where it was found that too much water had been mixed in to the milk.

The Peshawar deputy commissioner said that they will be taking action against people mixing things in with milk.

TOPICS:
milk Peshawar
 
