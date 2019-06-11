HOME > Health

Drinking water from clay glass can cure diabetes: herbalist

1 hour ago

The years-old tradition of storing water in a clay pot has many benefits for your health. Drinking water from earthen utensils can cure diabetes and ureteral obstruction.

Herbalist Shah Nazir said that people should soak herbs in clay pots filled with water.

“Put one glass of water in a clay bowl and add one tablespoon afsanteen [wormwood] and one tablespoon sarphuka [wild indigo] to it,” he said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Tuesday.

Straining the water and drinking it every day for a month will prove beneficial for your health, Nazir remarked.

He said that cooking in clay utensils is good for health too. They maintain the food’s nutritional value and reduce bacteria. The taste of your food will enhance and your health will improve, Nazir added.

