Drink this juice to get glowing skin this summer: expert

22 mins ago

Summers are a hard time, not just for your body but your skin too. It brings with it pimples, pigmentation and sweat. Making the right food choices is important to tackle these issues. 

Skin specialist Dr Bilquis Shaikh recommends drinking juice made from basil leaves, mint, elaichi (cardamom), fennel seeds, cucumber and lemon juice.

“The juice would work wonders for your skin and give you a natural glow,” she told SAMAA TV on its morning show Naya Din on Monday.

Shaikh suggests rubbing aloe vera on your skin to control sweating. Add dark green leafy vegetables to your diet and cut out red meat in summers, she advised.

Hair fall and oily scalps are also common in hot weather. Most people do not feel like applying hair oil, so Dr Shaikh recommends using a natural hairspray as an alternative.

Make a mixture of mint, cucumber, ginger and water and spray it on your scalp. A hair mask can also be made by burning fennel seeds and making a powder out of it. You can then add drops of castor oil and egg white to it.

Drinking tomato juice can reduce the risk of heart disease. It lowers your blood pressure and your cholesterol, according to research by the Tokyo Medical And Dental University in Japan.

Dr Shaikh said that only the tomato pulp is useful and that the seeds and peel should not be consumed.

You should avoid drinking more than 150ml portion of fruit or vegetable juice in a day due to high sugar content, she said.

TOPICS:
skin summer diet tomato juice
 
