Doctors want more adults to get the HPV vaccine

More adults are being encouraged to get the HPV vaccine.

A US government advisory panel decided that men and women up to age 26 can get the vaccination. It was previously recommended for men up to age 21.

The vaccine protects against HPV, a virus that is commonly spread through sex and can cause cancers and genital warts.

Doctors say most people get exposed to the virus at some point in their sexual lives. It can also cause oral cancers and in some cases, anal and penile cancer.

Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially adopt the new recommendations, most insurance plans in the US would have to cover it.

The vaccine is approved for people up to age 45. However, since they are exceeding the recommended age limit, they would have to consult their doctors first.

Doctors suggest that is best to get the vaccine in childhood, when you are not sexually active. Therefore, it is on the vaccine schedule for children of ages 11 and 12.

