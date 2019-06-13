HOME > Health

Another polio case surfaces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla

3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

An 18-month-old boy was diagnosed with polio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla on Thursday.

With this latest case, the number of polio reports in Pakistan this year has risen to 23, of which 17 cases were reported in KP (seven in the former tribal districts) and three each in Sindh and Punjab.

The prime minister’s focal person on polio, Babar Bin Atta, took to social media to say the polio situation in KP has become dangerous. The government is also starting an anti-polio campaign in Bannu from Monday and Atta will be personally supervising it.

On June 1, an 11-month-old girl tested positive for the virus in Bannu.

Related: Polio case reported in Bannu, virus detected in Karachi's sewage

Earlier, Atta also appealed to parents to have their children vaccinated and stay aware of propaganda against the anti-polio vaccine and campaign.

In Karachi, poliovirus was detected in environmental samples earlier this year. According to a health department survey report, sewage samples were taken from a number of areas in the city and more than 10 came back positive for wild poliovirus type one. The areas in which samples came back positive include Saddar, Gadap Town, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
