Another polio case surfaces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla

An 18-month-old boy was diagnosed with polio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla on Thursday.

With this latest case, the number of polio reports in Pakistan this year has risen to 23, of which 17 cases were reported in KP (seven in the former tribal districts) and three each in Sindh and Punjab.

The prime minister’s focal person on polio, Babar Bin Atta, took to social media to say the polio situation in KP has become dangerous. The government is also starting an anti-polio campaign in Bannu from Monday and Atta will be personally supervising it.

The state of Poliovirus outbreak in Bannu Div (N.Waziristan, Lakki & Bannu) is worrysome. Community resistance that includes some of our own staff is what needs to be tackled. I have written to CM KP with indepth outbreak investigation & recommendation report on how to interrupt. — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) June 13, 2019

#Polio campaign starts in #Bannu on Monday. I have just arrived here to personally lead the campaign against the biggest poliovirus outbreak in the country in the most volatile region. Will oversee preparedness with Polio Teams of N.Waziristan, Lakki Marwat & Bannu. InshaAllah — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) June 13, 2019

On June 1, an 11-month-old girl tested positive for the virus in Bannu.

Earlier, Atta also appealed to parents to have their children vaccinated and stay aware of propaganda against the anti-polio vaccine and campaign.

In Karachi, poliovirus was detected in environmental samples earlier this year. According to a health department survey report, sewage samples were taken from a number of areas in the city and more than 10 came back positive for wild poliovirus type one. The areas in which samples came back positive include Saddar, Gadap Town, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

