Sindh Food Authority seals Dacca Sweets factory in New Karachi

2 hours ago

Lack of hygiene observed at the factory





The Sindh Food Authority sealed a factory owned by Dacca Sweets, a popular mithai shop, in Karachi's New Karachi for failing to meet its hygiene standards.

The factory is located in the Godhra neighbourhood. A Rs50,000 fine was also imposed on the owners.

The authority found that the factory was preparing food in an unhygienic manner.

It found unsanitary conditions, open drains in the production area, flies everywhere, rusted equipment and machines and employees in improper clothing. Apart from this, the authority also found toxic chemicals at the factory, spiderwebs on the walls and roofs, trash dumped outside and unclean areas.

Muhammad Anwar, the owner of Dacca Sweets, confirmed the raid, adding that it occurred when construction work was going on in the factory.

He said that the factory will be reopened after its hygienic standards have been improved. "We will implement the orders of food authority," he added.

TOPICS:
Dacca Sweets Karachi


