Sheikhupura jail inmates to be tested for HIV

6 hours ago

Nine prisoners at the District Jail Sheikhupura are feared to have HIV. 

After news broke, the area’s district and sessions judge ordered the screening of all prisoners at the jail.

Staff from the DHQ Hospital will test the people who were declared HIV positive to confirm that they have the disease.

This news follows an outbreak of HIV in Sindh’s Larkana. Around 700 cases of HIV have been confirmed Ratodero, a city in Larkana district. An overwhelming majority of them are children with parents who don’t have HIV. This has led health authorities to believe the disease was transmitted through the improper use of injections.

