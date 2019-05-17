Scientists find insulin resistance linked to fibromyalgia pain

Scientists have found that insulin resistance is related to the origin of fibromyalgia.

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, fibromyalgia is a condition that causes widespread pain, fatigue, sleep problems and distress. It has even affected celebrities like Lady Gaga, who has reportedly canceled concerts due to pain from fibromyalgia.

A group of people affected by the illness were compared with two groups of healthy people, WebMD reported. Researchers noted that people with fibromyalgia had a higher blood sugar level than the healthy people. Insulin resistance develops when the body starts to have difficulty breaking down sugar.

The researchers treated people with high blood sugar levels in the pre-diabetic range with a medication called metformin. People who took the medicine reported lower pain scores.

“We combined metformin with standard drugs used for fibromyalgia and saw a much greater degree of pain relief,” said research author Dr Miguel Pappolla. He is a professor of neurology at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

He said the pain relief was so significant that they called patients on different days to monitor their pain scores. However, researches are not sure how insulin resistance will contribute to fibromyalgia or how metformin would reduce pain. Dr Pappolla believes “Metformin may have some analgesic [pain-relieving] activity on its own.”

