Licences of five medical stores in Quetta suspended

58 mins ago

The Balochistan health department suspended the licences of five medical stores in Quetta for selling low quality drugs. 

It has also given approval to file cases in the drug court against 13 pharmaceutical companies for producing low quality medicines.

The health department’s Quality Control Board made these decisions during a meeting on Sunday.

It has instructed the authorities to present the bill on the sale and purchase of drugs to the owners of medical stores in the city.

The provincial drug inspector has been directed to investigate unlicenced companies, licence extensions and the quality of drugs being produced in the province. The board also banned prescriptions that contravened the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’s laws. It has ordered action against doctors writing unnecessary prescriptions.

