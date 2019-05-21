Larkana gets anti-retroviral drug centre for HIV-positive children

More than 500 patients have registered in just ten days at the new anti-retroviral therapy centre for children that opened on May 10 in Larkana, a city hit by an HIV crisis.

The numbers were provided by Dr Irfan Sheikh, who told SAMAA Digital on Tuesday that the patients were coming after their screening.

The centre is equipped with a laboratory where HIV tests such as the rapid-test and uni-gold test are performed.

“We have OPDs and doctors who are checking each patient’s file to treat them,” Sheikh added. Anti-retroviral drugs are prescribed to HIV-positive patients.

The project has been funded by the UN, UNICEF and the Sindh government.

Over 445 people have been declared HIV-positive in Larkana, of which 356 are children, the Sindh Aids Control Programme revealed on May 14. It is the worst public outbreak of the virus that has hit the news.

A blood screening camp was set up by the Sindh Aids Control Programme and Sindh health department at a Ratoderohospital on May 2. Officials have launched a crackdown against unregistered laboratories and fake doctors who have aided the spread of the virus.

