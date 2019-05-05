KP Food Authority seals four factories in Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhktunkhwa Food Authority sealed four factories in Peshawar on Sunday as part of its pre-Ramazan crackdown.

Conducting raids on Phandu Road in Nishtarabad, the authority sealed four factories for producing food in unhygienic conditions.

Two factories produced toffees while another two produced jam and vinegar.

KP Food Authority Director-General Riaz Masood said the teams are ready for Ramazan. He said 24 hour teams have been formed and all of the authority’s offices have emergency response units.

