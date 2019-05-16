KP bans sale of pakoras wrapped in newspapers

Remember eating crispy and crunchy pakoras from newspaper cones? While we all may have pleasant memories associated with eating street food it turns out that eating from newspapers is an invitation to various health issues.

Keeping this in mind, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has banned vendors from selling food items wrapped in newspapers.

The ban has been imposed on using newspapers to wrap bread and other food items, which contain oil and water. The government’s food safety authority has declared it to be a health hazard.

The order has been issued by the KP food safety authority on the recommendation of its scientific committee.

Related: KP Food Authority seals two Peshawar factories, dumps 2,000kg chicken

“Harmful chemicals such as lead, phthalate, cadmium along with inedible colours, pigments, binders, additives, preservatives and graphite are absorbed by the food that is later consumed by people,” said Halal Food Authority Director Abdus Sattar on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Thursday. He remarked that consumption of newpaper’s ink can cause cancer too.

The vendors, however, have been asked to find an alternative to newspapers.

The ban on the wrapping of food items in newspapers would be implemented from June 14. Strict action will be taken against the people who fail to follow the ban.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.