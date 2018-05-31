Smoking kills 100,000 people every year in Pakistan

May 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Brands of cigarette packs with health warning are displayed in the showcase of a kiosk painted with Pakistan’s national flag, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan May 5, 2018. Picture taken May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Some 100,000 people die every year from tobacco use in the country and the number is increasing with every passing day especially among women and teenagers, Consultant Cardiologist of Benazir Bhutto hospital Dr Mehdi Hassan Raja Thursday said.

Dr Mehdi Hassan said the government, civil society and medical community should create awareness on hazards of tobacco use.

Mr. Mehdi said that rising trend of Sheesha use is a dangerous source of inhaling nicotine.

He said that Sheesha smoking is 400 times dangerous than cigarette.

He said tobacco users have risen from 29 to 40 percent and in women from two to six percent during the last two years which is alarming.

Raja added a large number of youngsters are lured to smoking due to attractive advertisement.

He urged medical professionals to create awareness among the people about negative effects of tobacco on human life.

Published in Health

Story first published: 31st May 2018

 

