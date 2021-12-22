Karachi’s walking tea-shop sells a cup for Rs10

For Qaiser, the day starts with household chores that include preparing breakfast for his aging mother and children before putting on his backpack. His bag not filled with books or sports gear. Instead, it contains an old water cooler that he fills up with hot tea everyday.

He is a tea-shop on foot. You may find him walking through a busy street.

He has a pipe with a tap connected to his bag. Every time someone asks him for a cup of tea, all he has to do is turn on the tap and fill the cup.

After the videos of him selling tea from his backpack went viral, he was invited on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Wednesday.

Asked how he came up with the idea of selling tea on the go, Qaiser said, “I wanted to do a business but did not have the resources, so I decided to sell tea on the streets.”

Qaisar said his mother, aged over 60 years, had retired from the DMC few months ago. “Earlier, I used to do odd jobs in the neighbourhood. My mother’s salary was used to run the household expenses but it stopped with her retirement,” he said.

Now he sells tea to make ends meet. Qaiser started his business with just Rs2,000.

A cup of tea in market cost around Rs35 but Qaiser sells it for just Rs10 as he doesn’t have to pay any rent.

And selling at an affordable rates enables him to sell more. Qaiser says he sells around 100 cups everyday.

“When I go to any shopkeeper and tell them that it’s for just Rs10, they buy it,” he said.

But these are hard earned ten rupees. He walks 25 kilometer every day to earn a living.

