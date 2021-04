Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Karachi man has been making and selling unique parathay at his eatery in Liaquatabad.

Hundreds of people come to the shop to try the special food item known as 'karate parathay' or 'choori paratha'.

The man who makes them said that he sells about 700 to 800 parathas in one day. "I am used to making them now," he remarked.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.