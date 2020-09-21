Monday, September 21, 2020  | 2 Safar, 1442
Vietnamese restaurant introduces India-Pakistan ‘peace pizza’

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Vietnamese restaurant introduces India-Pakistan ‘peace pizza’

Photo: Michael Tatarski/ Twitter

A restaurant in Vietnam has something new on their menu. It’s a ‘peace pizza’ named India-Pakistan.

The pizza is a combination of Delhi’s Palak Paneer and Karachi’s Chapli Kebab.

According to the management of Pizza 4Ps, if these flavors can live together on a pizza, surely people in the two countries can also live together peacefully.

Other flavors in the peace pizza menu include US-China and Israel-Palestine. The first one is a combination of Shanghai Chilli Shrimp and New York Buffalo Chicken, while the latter combines Tel Aviv Za’atar Hummus and Ramallah Musakhan.

Pizza 4Ps is a popular eatery in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh city.

Following a Twitter post by the restaurant, a number of people expressed their disappointment at bad flavour combinations. People particularly had concerns about the combination of Palak Paneer and Chapli Kebabs.

Others criticised the restaurant for their “lack of sensitivity” over the grave issued faced by the countries.

MOST READ
