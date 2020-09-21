Vietnamese restaurant introduces India-Pakistan ‘peace pizza’

A restaurant in Vietnam has something new on their menu. It’s a ‘peace pizza’ named India-Pakistan.

The pizza is a combination of Delhi’s Palak Paneer and Karachi’s Chapli Kebab.

According to the management of Pizza 4Ps, if these flavors can live together on a pizza, surely people in the two countries can also live together peacefully.

The ever-adventurous Pizza 4P’s has introduced three ‘peace pizzas,’ including US-China, India-Pakistan and Israel-Palestine. They say that if these flavors can live together on a pizza, surely we can live together in peace. Has Jared Kushner tried this? pic.twitter.com/no3KmwG8fK — Michael Tatarski (@miketatarski) September 20, 2020

Other flavors in the peace pizza menu include US-China and Israel-Palestine. The first one is a combination of Shanghai Chilli Shrimp and New York Buffalo Chicken, while the latter combines Tel Aviv Za’atar Hummus and Ramallah Musakhan.

Pizza 4Ps is a popular eatery in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh city.

Following a Twitter post by the restaurant, a number of people expressed their disappointment at bad flavour combinations. People particularly had concerns about the combination of Palak Paneer and Chapli Kebabs.

Others criticised the restaurant for their “lack of sensitivity” over the grave issued faced by the countries.