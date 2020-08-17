Online Food Festival: Potato Mutton Chops reccipe

As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s online food festival, we bring you easy to make Potato Mutton Chops recipe.

Here is what you’ll need!

INGREDIENTS

Mutton Chops – Bakray ki chanp 8pcs

Green Chillies – Hari mirch 1

Shan ginger garlic paste – Adrak lehsan paste 1tsp

Shan Salt – Namak – to taste

Shan black pepper – Kali Mirch 1tsp

Red chilli flakes – Kuti lal mirch ½tsp

Shan tikka boti masala – 1 packet

Water – Pani 2 ½cups

Boiled potatoes – Aloo 5 to 6

Shan salt – to taste

Shan black pepper – Kali mirch powder 1tsp

Red chilli flakes – Kuti lal mirch ½tsp

Green chillies (chopped) – Hari mirch 1tsp

Fresh coriander leaves – Dhaniya 2tbsp

Spring onion – Hari pyaz 2tbsp

Corn flour – 1cup

Eggs – Anday 2

Bread crumbs – 2cups

Cooking oil

Method:

1. Marinate chops with green chilies, Shan ginger garlic paste, Shan salt, black pepper powder, red chili flakes, Shan Tikka masala and marinate for 40 to 50 minutes.

2. After marination of chops, boil chops until tender & soft.

3. Take boiled potatoes add Shan salt, black pepper powder, red chili flakes, green chilies, spring onion, fresh coriander leaves and mix well.

4. Take a small portion of mashed potatoes, place on your hand, place the chop on the mixture, cover the chop with mixture, coat with flour, dip into the egg then coat with bread crumbs, place all the chops in the tray & rest for 10 minutes.

5. Finally deep fry chops.

6. Serve hot with Shan Hyderabadi Pickle and ketchup.