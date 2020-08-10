Online Food Festival: Dilruba Mutton Karahi recipe

As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s online food festival, we bring you easy to make Dilruba Mutton Karahi recipe.
Here is what you’ll need!
INGREDIENTS:
Mutton (Bakre ka gosht) – 1kg
Ginger water (Adrak pani) (soaked in 1 cup of water)
Onion – chopped (Piyaz) – 1 medium
Garlic – chopped (Lehsan) – 2tbsp
Shan salt (namak) – as per taste
Shan black pepper powder (Kali mirch powder) – 2tsp
Water (pani) – 1cup
Cooking oil – 1 CUP
Button red chillies (Gol laal mirch) – 5
Black cardamom seeds (Bari Elaichi) – 2
Fenugreek seeds (meethi dana) – ¼tsp
Cumin seeds (Zeera) – Zeera 1tsp
Onion – chopped (Pyaz) – 1medium
Ginger (Adrak) ½cup
Shan red chilli powder (lal mirch powder) 2tsp
Shan coriander powder (Dhania powder) – 2tsp
Shan cumin powder (Zeera powder) – 2tsp
Red Chilli flakes (Kuti lal mirch) – 2tsp
Shan black pepper powder (Kali mirch powder) – 2tsp
Shan Karahi masala – 1tbsp
Shan sun-dried fenugreek leaves (Kasuri methi patta) – 2leaves
Shan salt – as per salt
Citric acid (Tatri powder) – ¼tsp
Yogurt (Dahi) – 1cup
Tomato puree (Tamatar paste) – 1cup
Mutton stock – 1½ cup
Sprinkle:
Ginder (Adrak)
Green chillies (Hari mirch)
Fresh coriander (Hara dhania)
Method:
1. Take 1 kg. mutton karahi cut.
2. Add ginger water, chopped onion, garlic, Shan salt & black pepper powder, plain water in mutton & boil until tender and soft.
3. In a pan add cooking oil, button red chilies, black cardamom seeds, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, sauté until golden brown.
4. Add chopped onion and sauté well.
5. Add boiled mutton, ginger, Shan red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili flakes, Shan black pepper powder, Shan Karahi Masala, sun-dried fenugreek leaves, Shan salt and citric acid
6. Now fry mutton for 5 to 10 minutes.
7. Add yogurt, fry with spices, finally add tomato puree & fry until oil separates.
8. Add mutton stock.
9. Cover the lid for 5 to 10 minutes.
10. Now garnish with ginger, fresh green chilies and coriander leaves.
11. Serve with garma garam Nan & enjoy with your loved ones..!