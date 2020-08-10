Online Food Festival: Dilruba Mutton Karahi recipe

As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s online food festival, we bring you easy to make Dilruba Mutton Karahi recipe.

Here is what you’ll need!

INGREDIENTS:

Mutton (Bakre ka gosht) – 1kg

Ginger water (Adrak pani) (soaked in 1 cup of water)

Onion – chopped (Piyaz) – 1 medium

Garlic – chopped (Lehsan) – 2tbsp

Shan salt (namak) – as per taste

Shan black pepper powder (Kali mirch powder) – 2tsp

Water (pani) – 1cup

Cooking oil – 1 CUP

Button red chillies (Gol laal mirch) – 5

Black cardamom seeds (Bari Elaichi) – 2

Fenugreek seeds (meethi dana) – ¼tsp

Cumin seeds (Zeera) – Zeera 1tsp

Onion – chopped (Pyaz) – 1medium

Ginger (Adrak) ½cup

Shan red chilli powder (lal mirch powder) 2tsp

Shan coriander powder (Dhania powder) – 2tsp

Shan cumin powder (Zeera powder) – 2tsp

Red Chilli flakes (Kuti lal mirch) – 2tsp

Shan black pepper powder (Kali mirch powder) – 2tsp

Shan Karahi masala – 1tbsp

Shan sun-dried fenugreek leaves (Kasuri methi patta) – 2leaves

Shan salt – as per salt

Citric acid (Tatri powder) – ¼tsp

Yogurt (Dahi) – 1cup

Tomato puree (Tamatar paste) – 1cup

Mutton stock – 1½ cup

Sprinkle:

Ginder (Adrak)

Green chillies (Hari mirch)

Fresh coriander (Hara dhania)

Method:

1. Take 1 kg. mutton karahi cut.

2. Add ginger water, chopped onion, garlic, Shan salt & black pepper powder, plain water in mutton & boil until tender and soft.

3. In a pan add cooking oil, button red chilies, black cardamom seeds, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, sauté until golden brown.

4. Add chopped onion and sauté well.

5. Add boiled mutton, ginger, Shan red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili flakes, Shan black pepper powder, Shan Karahi Masala, sun-dried fenugreek leaves, Shan salt and citric acid

6. Now fry mutton for 5 to 10 minutes.

7. Add yogurt, fry with spices, finally add tomato puree & fry until oil separates.

8. Add mutton stock.

9. Cover the lid for 5 to 10 minutes.

10. Now garnish with ginger, fresh green chilies and coriander leaves.

11. Serve with garma garam Nan & enjoy with your loved ones..!