Monday, June 29, 2020
Faisalabad vegetables cost more now as transport fares go up

Posted: Jun 29, 2020
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Vegetables are being sold for Rs10 to Rs50 more than their actual cost in Faisalabad after the petrol prices were hiked by Rs25 per litre last week.

The federal government had brought the petrol price up to Rs100/ litre after which many businesses increased their charges to cope with the losses.

Onion which was being sold for Rs30/kg till Friday is now being sold for Rs40/kg. Similarly, a kilogramme of potatoes now cost Rs70/kg and ginger 350/kg.

The vegetable sellers have cited increase in fares for the hike. They complained that they used to pay Rs300 to a rickshaw to transport their vegetable but now they’re asked to pay Rs500.

On the other hand, bus owners are also charging 10 to 15% more fares.

