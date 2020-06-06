Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Food

Biryani Centre in Karachi’s DHA sealed over poor hygiene

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Fines imposed on Ideal Bakery, Movenpick

The Sindh Food Authority sealed a food outlet and imposed fines on a bakery and ice cream store in Karachi DHA Phase 5 in a raid on Saturday.

SFA District South Deputy Director Shahzeb Sheikh led a team of food inspectors in DHA's Tauheed Commercial to find outlets not following the standard operating procedures.

Ideal Bakery, Movenpick Ice Cream and Biryani Centre outlets were inspected.

The outlets were found to be dirty and unhygienic. The freezers, too, were not in good condition.

Expired products were also found by the team.

A fine of Rs25,000 was imposed on Ideal Bakery and Rs30,000 each on Movenpick and Biryani Centre.

SFA's South district team has issued a circular for precautions eateries should take to control the spread of the coronavirus.

