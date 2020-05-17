Online Food Festival: Potato Macaroni Cheese Balls

Posted: May 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Ramazan online food festival, we bring you easy to make Potato Macaroni Cheese Balls recipe for Iftars.

Here is what you’ll need

INGREDIENTS

Potatoes (mashed) 250g

Cumin powder – 1tsp

Red chilli powder – 1tsp

Oregano – 1tsp

Salt – to taste

Green chillies (Chopped) – 2tbsp

Fresh coriander – 1tbsp

Elbow macaroni (small) boiled – 100g

Mozzarella cheese – 150g

Corn flour – 2cups

Egg – 2

Bread crumbs – 3cups

Cooking oil

METHOD

1. Boil macaroni for filling

2. Boil potatoes, mash until smooth

3. Add cumin powder, red chili powder, oregano, salt, fresh coriander leaves, green chilies and mix well.

4. Now make a small ball of potatoes , place macaroni inside and mozzarella cheese, close the ball neatly and press gently.

5. Beat eggs for coating.

6. Coat cutlets with corn flour, dip in eggs and finally coat with bread crumbs and deep fry.

7. Serve hot with ketchup or garlic mayo sauce