Online Food Festival: Potato Macaroni Cheese Balls

As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Ramazan online food festival, we bring you easy to make Potato Macaroni Cheese Balls recipe for Iftars.
Here is what you’ll need
INGREDIENTS
Potatoes (mashed) 250g
Cumin powder – 1tsp
Red chilli powder – 1tsp
Oregano – 1tsp
Salt – to taste
Green chillies (Chopped) – 2tbsp
Fresh coriander – 1tbsp
Elbow macaroni (small) boiled – 100g
Mozzarella cheese – 150g
Corn flour – 2cups
Egg – 2
Bread crumbs – 3cups
Cooking oil
METHOD
1. Boil macaroni for filling
2. Boil potatoes, mash until smooth
3. Add cumin powder, red chili powder, oregano, salt, fresh coriander leaves, green chilies and mix well.
4. Now make a small ball of potatoes , place macaroni inside and mozzarella cheese, close the ball neatly and press gently.
5. Beat eggs for coating.
6. Coat cutlets with corn flour, dip in eggs and finally coat with bread crumbs and deep fry.
7. Serve hot with ketchup or garlic mayo sauce