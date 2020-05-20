Online Food Festival: Crispy Chicken Cheese Balls

As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Ramazan online food festival, we bring you easy to make Crispy Chicken Cheese Balls recipe for Iftars.
INGREDIENTS
For sauce:
Mayonnaise – 1/2 cup
French Mustard 1tbsp
Honey – 1tsp
Black pepper powder – 1 pinch
Salt – 1 pinch
Mix these ingredients well
For balls:
Chicken minced – 200g
Salt – to taste
White pepper – 1/2 tsp
Mix well
Mozzarella cheese – 200g
Eggs – 2
All-purpose flour – 1 cup
Bread crumbs – 3 cups
Cooking oil
DIRECTION:
Method for Sauce:
1. In a bowl add mayonnaise, French mustard, honey, salt and white pepper.
2. Mix well.
Method for Balls:
1. In a bowl take minced chicken, add salt, white pepper and mix well.
2. Now make small balls and place mozzarella cheese inside .
3. Make smooth round balls.
4. Beat eggs for coating
5. Now dip balls into flour then egg and then bread crumbs and deep fry. 6. Serve hot with honey mustard sauce.