Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Online Food Festival: Crispy Chicken Cheese Balls

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Ramazan online food festival, we bring you easy to make Crispy Chicken Cheese Balls recipe for Iftars.

INGREDIENTS

For sauce:

Mayonnaise – 1/2 cup

French Mustard 1tbsp

Honey – 1tsp

Black pepper powder – 1 pinch

Salt – 1 pinch

Mix these ingredients well

For balls:

Chicken minced – 200g

Salt – to taste

White pepper – 1/2 tsp

Mix well

Mozzarella cheese – 200g

Eggs – 2

All-purpose flour – 1 cup

Bread crumbs – 3 cups

Cooking oil

DIRECTION:

Method for Sauce:

1.     In a bowl add mayonnaise, French mustard, honey, salt and white pepper.

2.     Mix well.

Method for Balls:

1.      In a bowl take minced chicken, add salt, white pepper and mix well.

2.      Now make small balls and place mozzarella cheese inside .

3.      Make smooth round balls.

4.      Beat eggs for coating

5.      Now dip balls into flour then egg and then bread crumbs and deep fry. 6.      Serve hot with honey mustard sauce.

FaceBook WhatsApp
LemonMax Tastemate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.