Online Food Festival: Crispy Chicken Cheese Balls

Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Ramazan online food festival, we bring you easy to make Crispy Chicken Cheese Balls recipe for Iftars.

INGREDIENTS

For sauce:

Mayonnaise – 1/2 cup

French Mustard 1tbsp

Honey – 1tsp

Black pepper powder – 1 pinch

Salt – 1 pinch

Mix these ingredients well

For balls:

Chicken minced – 200g

Salt – to taste

White pepper – 1/2 tsp

Mix well

Mozzarella cheese – 200g

Eggs – 2

All-purpose flour – 1 cup

Bread crumbs – 3 cups

Cooking oil

DIRECTION:

Method for Sauce:

1. In a bowl add mayonnaise, French mustard, honey, salt and white pepper.

2. Mix well.

Method for Balls:

1. In a bowl take minced chicken, add salt, white pepper and mix well.

2. Now make small balls and place mozzarella cheese inside .

3. Make smooth round balls.

4. Beat eggs for coating

5. Now dip balls into flour then egg and then bread crumbs and deep fry. 6. Serve hot with honey mustard sauce.