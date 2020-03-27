Karachi milk shops lower prices after demand falls in lockdown

The price of milk in Karachi has gone down as the city remains locked down to control the spread of the coronavirus.

A litre of milk is being sold at different prices across the city ranging from Rs50 to Rs100.

Retailers say they are decreasing prices so milk is not wasted as demand is low under the current lockdown restrictions. They said prices will be raised after the situation returns to normal.

The quantity of milk at the mandi is a lot so we are buying more in less, said one shopkeeper.

Residents are happy the prices are down. “This is a good thing. Ramzan is coming too so hopefully it will be the case then too,” said one of the residents.

The Sindh government has locked the entire province down and people aren’t allowed to go outside except to buy groceries, go to the pharmacy or the hospital.