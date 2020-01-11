Tips to make the best of Karachi Eat 2020

Karachi Eat 2020 is back and calling foodies to try out some new dishes this weekend.

This year’s event is taking place at Karachi’s Beach View Park in Clifton.

The ticket costs Rs450 and children under five will be allowed in free of charge. It opened at 4pm on Friday and will open at 12:30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

For everyone concerned with parking issues, the organisers have reserved a designated lot for parking, next to and behind the venue.

SAMAA Digital has made a quick and easy guide for all foodies who plan to visit the festival this weekend to follow.

Here are some tips to keep in mind before you head out to Karachi Eat.

Be prepared for a long wait

Keeping last year’s long queue at the entry in mind, this year there are two counters on the right and left to get tickets. However, be prepared and patient to stand in long queues both outside (for tickets) and inside (for the food) the festival.

Dress for comfort, bring warm clothes along

There are occasions for dressing up but Karachi Eat is not one of them. Sure, you can look your best but not at the cost of your comfort!

Wear shoes that are easy on your feet. There is a lot of walking to do and the terrain is uneven and dusty.

We strongly suggest light, baggy clothes with walking shoes. And remember to bring a jacket or shawl as it was pretty cold and windy on Friday.

Bring tissues, sanitizers and wet wipes

Trying out food can be a messy affair, so remember to bring tissues, sanitizers and wet wipes along with you. There are many food dishes this year loaded with the sauces so we would recommend keeping your napkins handy.

Get cutlery from EcoPak

If you are planning to visit Karachi Eat 2020 and want to cut down on single-use plastic, head to the EcoPak stall. The food packaging company isn’t selling anything, it’s handing out eco-friendly cutlery and straws for free.

If someone wants to avoid single-use plastic, they can refuse it at food stalls and head over to EcoPak to get eco-friendly alternatives. There is no payment required, but if people want to, they can donate to ACF Animal Rescue whose donation boxes will be placed at the stall.

Schedule regroupings in advance because signals will be down

While there are no signal jammers at this year’s festival, cell phone networks weren’t functioning as they should, blaming it the massive amount of people collected at a single venue. So be prepared and don’t be distraught if your phone fails to catch signals.

Keep an eye out for the lifebuoy man

For people taking kids along, there’s a friendly lifebuoy man who will provide you with a jetspray of water and soap to clean up.

This year, the organizers have set up emergency medical aid centres at different locations of the park. There are standby ambulances at multiple locations as well. The organizers have instructed that in case of emergency you can head to the central CKO stall and they will provide you with medical assistance.

If you need a bathroom, they are at the end of the park, next to the stage. Beware, they are portaporties.

This year’s Karachi Eat has managed to have more seating arrangements. There are more tables and chairs by different vendors.

