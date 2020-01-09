Karachi Eat 2020: Desserts to try

This year’s Karachi Eat has countless restaurants, bakeries, ice cream shops and cafes that will be serving yummy sweets and desserts. But when it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth, how does one choose where to go?

Here are the top 15 desserts to try at Karachi Eat 2020.

24k Gold Ice Cream by Rigo’s

Hot Mess by Delina

Canolli by Zoya’s Kitchen

Naam O Jalebees by Jalebi Express

Rabri Milk by Ye Lo!

Donuts by OD

Oreo Cookie Shots by Cafe Ujala

Japanese Pan Cakes by Caramelt

Frais Snow Cones by Frais Snow Cones

Mac Pops by Maccarron

Smores in a Jar by Ganache

Brookwich by The Brownie Wizard

Baklava Rolls by Baklava Palace

Crepe Sushi by D’oh

S’moreo Crepe by The Crepery

The popular food festival is taking place over the weekend from January 10 to January 12 at the Beach Park on Edhi Avenue, Sea View. This year the food festival will host over 100 eateries.

The event will be held from 4pm to 10pm on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will start at 12:30pm to continue till 10:30pm.

