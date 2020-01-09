Karachi Eat 2020: Desserts to try

This year’s Karachi Eat has countless restaurants, bakeries, ice cream shops and cafes that will be serving yummy sweets and desserts. But when it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth, how does one choose where to go?
Here are the top 15 desserts to try at Karachi Eat 2020.
24k Gold Ice Cream by Rigo’s
Hot Mess by Delina
Canolli by Zoya’s Kitchen
Naam O Jalebees by Jalebi Express
Rabri Milk by Ye Lo!
Donuts by OD
Oreo Cookie Shots by Cafe Ujala
Japanese Pan Cakes by Caramelt
Frais Snow Cones by Frais Snow Cones
Mac Pops by Maccarron
Smores in a Jar by Ganache
Brookwich by The Brownie Wizard
Baklava Rolls by Baklava Palace
Crepe Sushi by D’oh
S’moreo Crepe by The Crepery
The popular food festival is taking place over the weekend from January 10 to January 12 at the Beach Park on Edhi Avenue, Sea View. This year the food festival will host over 100 eateries.
The event will be held from 4pm to 10pm on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will start at 12:30pm to continue till 10:30pm.